AUSTIN – Texas A&M’s 4x400-meter relay team placed second in the final event at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships on Saturday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Jermaisha Arnold carried the baton around in 3 minutes, 26.12 seconds. Arkansas won in 3:24.05.

Aggie senior Lamara Distin was denied a fourth national high jump championship by Ball State junior Charity Griffith who won the event with a personal-best 6 feet, 4 inches

Distin, who came into the meet with the nation’s best effort at 6-4.75, cleared 6-1.5 as did Georgia sophomore Elena Kulichenko and Hawaii sophomore Lilian Turban, but Distin was second with less misses. Kulichenko was third and Turban fourth. Auburn junior Sanaa Barnes was fifth and Missouri sophomore Claudina Diaz sixth, both at 6-0.5.

Distin won the event last year and was the NCAA indoor champ in both 2022 and ’23.

Texas A&M sophomore Jermaisha Arnold and senior Tierra Robinson-Jones finished seventh and eighth in the 400 meters in 51.05 and 51.12 seconds, respectively.

A&M ended in fifth place with 36 points. The Aggies were fourth last year.

Host Texas ran away with the meet with 83 points. Florida was second with 51 points followed by Arkansas 46, Oregon 44 and A&M. Rounding out the top 10 were Kentucky 28, LSU 26, Nebraska 25, Harvard 23 and Georgia and Tennessee with 10 each.

It was UT’s fifth national outdoor title. Julien Alford led the way by winning the 100- and 200-meter runs. She ran 10.72 in the 100 to successfully defend her title, becoming the sixth in NCAA history to have consecutive 100 titles.

She also ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay, becoming the fifth woman to win both sprints and run a leg on the winning sprint relay.