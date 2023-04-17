The Texas A&M women’s 4x400-meter team finished first at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday in 3 minutes, 25.79 seconds, the second-fastest time of the season in the NCAA.

Carrying the baton were Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Jermaisha Arnold. Arnold also won the 400 in 50.79, just ahead of Robinson-Jones (51.01).

Three-time NCAA high jump champion Lamara Distin was second in her outdoor season debut (6 feet, 4 inches) to Nike athlete Vashti Cunningham.

The men’s 4x400 team of Ashton Schwartzman, Auhmad Robinson, Omajuwa Etiwe and DeMarco Escobar was second in 3:03.30. The 4x100 team of Ryan Martin, DeVante Mount, Isaiah Teer and Jordan Chopane was third in 39.29. Martin ran 10.18 in the 100 to be the top collegiate.

