Texas A&M’s women’s 4x400-meter relay team of Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Jermaisha Arnold won the event at Southern California’s Trojan Invitational on Saturday night in 3 minutes, 26.58 seconds, the best time in the Southeastern Conference this year.
Other winners for the women were Maci Irons, shot put (48 feet, 11.75 inches); Heather Abadie, pole vault (13-7.75); Lianna Davidson, javelin (184-6). Winning for the men were sophomore Sam Whitmarsh, 800 (1:48.77), Cooper Cawthra, 1,500 (3:45.52) and Bryce McCray, 400 hurdles (51.54).