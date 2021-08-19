A&M track program adds an assistant from New Mexico

The Texas A&M track program has added Kurt Henry who was an assistant at New Mexico the past two seasons.

Kurt Henry was a volunteer assistant at A&M from 2014-17 primarily working with the men’s sprint group, as well as assisting with the jumpers and hurdlers.

"I'm glad to have Kurt back to Texas A&M,” Pat Henry said. “He did very well at New Mexico where he brought in a good group and qualified multiple athletes to the regional meet. Besides being a good coach, he is a good recruiter. He will be a very valuable asset to our program."

A native of Albuquerque, N.M., Henry attended The University of New Mexico where he ran track (200,400, 800, 4×100, 4×400) for four years under his father, Matt Henry, and uncle Mark Henry, who are twins.

Kurt Henry comes from a family of track and field coaches. He ran track at New Mexico for four years for his father, Matt Henry, and uncle Mark Henry, who are twins. His father coached the Lobos from 2000-2007. His grandfather Gwinn “Bub” Henry was an assistant track and field coach as well as working as the alumni director. His great-grandfather Gwinn Henry was UNM’s head football coach from 1934-1936. Pat Henry is his uncle.