A&M track advances several to NCAA finals

EUGENE, Oregon – Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller advanced to the finals in the 800 meters of the NCAA track & field outdoor championships with season-best time of 1 minute, 46 seconds on Wednesday night as the event opened with men’s competition.

Miller was the second-fastest qualifier in the 800 for Friday’s finals.

The 4x400 relay ended the day for the 18th-ranked Aggies by winning section two in 3:02.49 with sophomores Omajuwa Etiwe, Chevannie Hanson and freshman Ashton Schwartzman. The quartet earned an automatic qualifying spot to the finals while registering the seventh-fastest semifinal time after three heats.

A&M’s Moitalel Mpoke finished 17th in the 400-meter hurdles in 51.58 and freshman Bryce Foster was 21st in the shot put with a heave of 60 feet, 9.25 inches. Sophomore Devon Achane was 24th in the 100-meter dash (10.48). Foster is the starting center on the football team and Achane is a running back. Mpoke, Foster and Achane all earned honorable mention All-America honors.

Other Aggies qualifying for Friday’s finals were Emmanuel Bamidele in the 400 (45.53) and James Smith II in the 400 hurdles (49.38).

Smith’s time was a personal best and the fourth best in school history. He was the fourth fastest qualifier. Bamidele was the seventh-fastest qualifier.

Thursday’s action switches to the women’s side starting with the 4x100m at 7:32 p.m. before wrapping up with the 4x400m at 10:48 p.m. The meet will be televised on ESPN.

The A&M women are led by sophomore Charokee Young who is part of the 4x400 relay team that set a collegiate record of 3:26.17 with Olympian Athing Mu as the anchor last season. Already, this season, A&M’s 4x400 team has run a 3:22.01 without Mu.

NOTES – Bamidele’s final will be at 9:02 p.m. Friday. Miller will run at 9:14 and Smith at 9:27 and the 4x400 at 10:21.

In other action, Notre Dame junior Dylan Jacobs overcame a fall to win the 10,000 meters.

Jacobs took the lead on the final lap and held off runner-up Alex Maier of Oklahoma State to cross the finish line in 28:12.32. Northern Arizona's Abdihamid Nur was third.

“I went down and I was like, ‘Well, that happened. I got to get back up and finish now,’" Jacobs said about his tumble on the track at Hayward Field.

Southeast Missouri State senior Logan Blomquist won the hammer with a personal best of 240-8 in the final round.

“I was nervous, knowing it came down to one final throw and that was it," Blomquist said. "I’ve worked so hard for so long for this moment.

Tennessee freshman Wayne Pinnock won the men's long jump at 26-3. Texas senior Adrian Piperi won the shot put at 70-7 1/4.

Penn sophomore Marc Minichello won the javelin with a personal best of 266-3. Princeton junior Sondre Guttormsen took the pole vault a 18-10 1/4.

The rest of the events Wednesday were semifinals. Oregon's Micah Williams ran the 100s in 10.03 to lead the field for the final Friday.

NCAA indoor champion Javonte' Harding of North Carolina A&T had the top finish in the 200 semifinals in 19.98, but he was disqualified for a lane violation. Harding qualified for the 100 final.