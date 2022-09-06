A&M mourns loss of Hart

NORTH ABACO, Bahamas — A&M track standout Shavez Hart died in North Abaco, Bahamas, on Saturday morning.

“This is so tragic,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said. “Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man. Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Hart was a member of the A&M track team from 2013-15. Hart won gold as a member of the 4x400m relay at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships and was a 10-time All-American.

The track standout was also a member of four SEC Championship winning relay teams and won gold at the 2015 SEC Outdoor Championships in the 100. He also helped the Aggies to a third-place finish at the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

— Eagle staff report