A&M dominates track meet led by Distin

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams dominated the Alumni Muster, winning 15 events led by Lamara Distin clearing a world-leading high jump height of 6 feet, 6 inches on Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Distin’s jump broke her previous school record and Jamaican national record. The sophomore became the fourth-best collegian all-time and now owns two of the top 10 performances all-time. Senior Deborah Acquah won the women’s long jump with a meet record mark of 21 feet, 6.25 inches.

Moitalel Mpoke highlighted the night on the track by winning the men’s 400-meter hurdles with an NCAA-leading time of 48.99. It was the fifth time in his career to run sub-49 seconds. Prior to the men’s race, senior Deshae Wise won the women’s 400-meter hurdles at 57.02.

Sophomore Brandon Miller won the men’s 800 (1:46.43) in the fourth-fastest time in the nation this season.

Texas A&M swept the 3,000-meter steeplechase and javelin competitions. Senior Julia Black won the women’s steeplechase (10:33.91), while sophomore Teddy Radtke finished first in the men’s race with a 15-second personal best time of 9:05.52. Freshman Katelyn Fairchild won the women’s javelin competition at (174-8), while junior Nick Mirabelli took the men’s javelin (211-1).

Other winners include senior Kaylah Robinson in the women’s 100 hurdles (12.93), junior Gavin Hoffpauir in the men’s 1,500 (3:45.01) and senior Syaira Richardson in the women’s 400 (52.97).

The Aggies women’s 4x100 relay of Robinson, Wise, sophomore Laila Owens and junior Jania Martin won at 43.57, while the Aggie quartet of Owens, Martin, junior Tierra Robinson-Jones and sophomore Charokee Young won the women’s 4x400 in 3:25.92. Young clocked the group’s fastest 400 split at 49.74, while the foursome registered the fifth fastest time in Aggie history.

Junior Connor Gregston won the men’s pole vault white section at a personal best height of 16-10.75.