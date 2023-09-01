The Texas A&M cross country team will opens it’s the season Friday at the John McKenzie Invitational held at Fort Worth’s AP Ranch Championships Cross Country Course, the home of TCU.

A&M will compete against Abilene Christian, Texas-Arlington, North Texas, Tarleton State and TCU. Both squads will run the 5k course.

“We are excited to mix things up a bit this year,” assistant coach Wendel McRaven said. “Opening at TCU gives us the opportunity to compete in the Dallas Fort Worth area which is something new for us. It will be a short trip for a lot of our family, friends and fans.”