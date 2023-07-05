Texas A&M will have 22 current and former athletes competing at the U.S. Outdoor Track & Field Championships and four current and future athletes at the Under-20 Championships set for Thursday through Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The group of Aggies includes Fred Kerley (100 meters), Athing Mu (800), Bryce Deadmon (4x400 relay), Elijah Morrow (200), Brandon Miller (800), Samantha Watson (800), Devin Dixon (800), Shamier Little (400 hurdles), Deshae Wise (400 hurdles), Jacob Wooten (pole vault), Will Williams (long jump), Maggie Malone (javelin), Annie Kunz (heptathlon), Shaina Burns (heptathlon), Jermaisha Arnold (400), Tierra Robinson-Jones (400), Connor Schulman (110 hurdles), James Smith II (400 hurdles), Semira Killebrew (100), Auhmad Robinson (400), Jaiya Covington (100 hurdles) and Bryce McCray (400 hurdles) in the main event.
A&M’s Jack Mann III (pole vault), Camryn Dickson (100, 200), Laila Hackett (100, 200) and Carlie Weiser (discus, shot put) will compete in the U20 meet.