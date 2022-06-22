20 Aggies to compete in two U.S. national track meets

Twenty Aggies are set to compete in the United States Track & Field Championships and under-20 Championships beginning Thursday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Olympic medalists Athing Mu (women’s 800 meters, 4x400 relay) and Fred Kerley (men’s 100, 200) are among the Aggies scheduled to compete.

The men’s group includes Donavan Brazier (800), Brandon Miller (800), Bryce Deadmon (400), James Smith II (400 hurdles), Jacob Wooten (pole vault), Thatcher Frankfather (decathlon), Landon Helms (decathlon) and Ashton Schwartzman (400).

The women’s group of Aggies includes Sammy Watson (800), Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800), Shamier Little (400 hurdles), Deshae Wise (400 hurdles), Jessica Beard (400), Kaylah Robinson (100 hurdles), Maggie Malone (javelin), Natosha Rogers (5,000), Camryn Dickson (100, 200) and Kennedy Wade (400).

The top three finishers in each event advance to either the World Athletics Championships set for July 15-24 in Eugene or the U20 Championships on Aug. 1-6 in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.