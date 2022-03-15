 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19 earn All-America honors

 The Texas A&M track teams earned 19 All-America honors by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Association.

Those earning first-team honors were Deborah Acquah (long jump, triple jump), Emmanuel Bamidele (400, 4x400), Lamara Distin (high jump), Omajuwa Etiwe (4x400), Chevannie Hanson (4x400), Brandon Miller (800, 4x400), Laila Owens (200), Charokee Young (400). Those earning second-team honors were Lance Broome (200), Chevannie Hanson (400), Laila Owens (4x400), Syaira Richardson (4x400), Kaylah Robinson (60 hurdles), Tierra Robinson-Jones (400, 4x400) and Kennedy Wade (4x400).

Athletes earned first team honors by finishing among the top eight of their event, including as a member of a relay. Second team honors by placing ninth through 16th in an event.

