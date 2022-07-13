17 Aggies scheduled to compete at World Athletics Outdoor Championships beginning Friday

Seventeen Aggies representing six countries will compete in the World Athletics Outdoor Championships beginning Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The biennial meet will run through July 24.

Six of the Aggies at the meet competed for Texas A&M last season, including Deborah Acquah (women’s long jump, Ghana), Lamara Distin (women’s high jump, Jamaica), Brandon Miller (men’s 800 meters, USA), Moitalel Mpoke (men’s 400 hurdles, Kenya), Emmanuel Yeboah (men’s 4x100, Ghana) and Charokee Young (women’s 400, 4x400 relay pool, Jamaica).

Nine other Aggies will represent the United States, including Fred Kerley (men’s 100, 200), Athing Mu (women’s 800), Maggie Malone (women’s javelin), Donavan Brazier (men’s 800), Bryce Deadmon (men’s 4x400 relay pool), Shamier Little (women’s 400 hurdles), Natosha Rogers (women’s 10K), Will Williams (men’s long jump) and Jacob Wooten (men’s pole vault). Former A&M All-Americans Tahar Triki (men’s triple jump, Algeria) and Lindon Victor (men’s decathlon, Grenada) also will compete.

Kerley leads the world in the 100 this season at 9.76 seconds. On the women’s side, Mu tops the 800 at 1:57.01, and Malone leads the javelin at 215 feet, 7 inches.