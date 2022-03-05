 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
14 Aggies qualify for NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships
14 Aggies qualify for NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

Texas A&M will send 14 to the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships set for Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

A&M’s sixth-ranked women’s team will send eight to the meet including Deborah Acquah in the long jump and triple jump. A&M’s Lamara Distin (high jump), Laila Owens (200 meters, 4x400 relay), Kaylah Robinson (60 hurdles), Tierra Robinson-Jones (400, 4x400), Syaira Richardson (4x400), Kennedy Wade (4x400 alternate) and Charokee Young (400, 4x400) also qualified for the meet.

On the men’s side, A&M’s Emmanuel Bamidele (400, 4x400), Lance Broome (200, 4x400 alternate), Omajuwa Etiwe (4x400), Chevannie Hanson (400, 4x400), Brandon Miller (800, 4x400) and Moitalel Mpoke (4x400 alternate) qualified for the national meet. Miller is the top seed in the men’s 800.

