The Texas A&M track and field teams had 14 athletes make the All-Southeastern Conference outdoor teams, the SEC announced Tuesday.

Between the men’s and women’s teams, the Aggies had seven student-athletes on the first team. A&M’s Francesco Romano (3,000m steeplechase) made the men’s first team, while Lianna Davidson (javelin), Lamara Distin (high jump) and the women’s 4x400m relay squad of Jermaisha Arnold, Sanu Jallow, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Kennedy Wade made the women’s first team.

A&M’s Zach Davis (pole vault), Jack Mann III (pole vault), Teddy Radtke (3,000 steeplechase) and Sam Whitmarsh (800) made the men’s second team, and Heather Abadie (Pole Vault), Katelyn Fairchild (javelin) and Joniar Thomas (heptathlon) made the women’s second team.

The All-SEC first team includes event winners at last week’s SEC Outdoor Championships, while second- and third-place finishers made the second team.

The Aggies will compete in the NCAA West preliminary meet on May 24-27 at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.