BUDAPEST, Hungary — Texas A&M will be represented by 13 current or former student-athletes and coaches at the 2023 World Athletics Championships set for Saturday through Aug. 27 at the National Athletics Centre.

The group of Aggies includes one current student: Lamara Distin (high jump, Jamaica). The other Aggies set to compete at the event include Athing Mu (800 meters), Fred Kerley (100), Bryce Deadmon (4x400 relay), Natosha Rogers (5,000, 10,000), Shamier Little (400 hurdles), Will Williams (long jump), Maggie Malone (javelin) and Ariana Ince (javelin) for the United States along with Charokee Young (400, 4x400 relay, Jamaica), Lindon Victor (decathlon, Grenada), Deborah Acquah (long jump, Ghana) and Yasser Mohamed Tahar Triki (triple jump, Algeria).