 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
13 A&M track & field athletes earn All-SEC honors
0 Comments

13 A&M track & field athletes earn All-SEC honors

  • 0

 Texas A&M’s Zach Davis who won the pole vault in the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships at A&M over the weekend earned first-team All-SEC honors as did Brandon Miller who won the 800 and Lamara Distin who won the high jump.

Second-team honors went to Deborah Acquah (long jump), Carter Bajoit (high jump), Laila Owens (4x400), Syaira Richardson (4x400), Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400) and Charokee Young (4x400). Aggies on the all-freshman teams were Heather Abadie (pole vault), Emmanuel Bamidele (400), Bailey Goggans (800) and Maci Irons (shot put).

The All-SEC first team was the top finishers in each event, while the second team was second- and third-place finishers. The all-freshman teams had the highest true freshman in each event, excluding relays.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rooted | Ep 10 | Work

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert