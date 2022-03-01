13 A&M track & field athletes earn All-SEC honors

Texas A&M’s Zach Davis who won the pole vault in the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships at A&M over the weekend earned first-team All-SEC honors as did Brandon Miller who won the 800 and Lamara Distin who won the high jump.

Second-team honors went to Deborah Acquah (long jump), Carter Bajoit (high jump), Laila Owens (4x400), Syaira Richardson (4x400), Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400) and Charokee Young (4x400). Aggies on the all-freshman teams were Heather Abadie (pole vault), Emmanuel Bamidele (400), Bailey Goggans (800) and Maci Irons (shot put).

The All-SEC first team was the top finishers in each event, while the second team was second- and third-place finishers. The all-freshman teams had the highest true freshman in each event, excluding relays.

— Eagle staff report