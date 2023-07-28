Dick won CSC District 6 awards in the “Coach/Administrator Profile” and “General Feature” categories and took runner-up honors in the “Athlete Profile” category. Dick’s story in the “Coach/Administrator Profile” covered A&M’s faculty athletics representative Paul Batista and his journey from county judge in rural Burleson County to joining the Southeastern Conference’s executive council 30 years later. Dick’s winning “General Feature” story covered the retirement of fields manager Craig Potts after 27 years working at A&M, and his story in the “Athlete Profile” covered Henry Coleman III from the men’s basketball team.