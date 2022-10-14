 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M's ‘Standing Room Only’ available later this month

  • 0

The documentary on Texas A&M’s 12th Man tradition Standing Room Only will be available on the school’s athletics department TV app 12th Man TV beginning Oct. 27. The app is free and available on Apple TV, Roku or Fire TV Stick devices.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert