The documentary on Texas A&M’s 12th Man tradition Standing Room Only will be available on the school’s athletics department TV app 12th Man TV beginning Oct. 27. The app is free and available on Apple TV, Roku or Fire TV Stick devices.
Texas A&M's ‘Standing Room Only’ available later this month
