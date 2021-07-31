Texas A&M''s Pickrem, Deadmon earn bonze medals

TOKYO – Former Texas A&M swimmer Sydney Pickrem helped Canada to a third-place finish in the 4x100 medley relay, earning an Olympic bronze medal early Sunday at the Tokyo Games.
Canada posted a national record time of 3 minutes, 52.60 seconds with Pickrem swimming the breaststroke leg. Australia won in 3:51.60 followed by the United States (3:51.73).
Pickrem is the third swimmer from the A&M women’s program to earn an Olympic medal joining Breeja Larson and Christine Marshall.
Aggie Bryce Deadmon earned a bronze medal with the United States’ third-place finish in the mixed 4x400-meter relay on Saturday. Deadmon, who anchored the U.S. to the third-fasted time in first-round action earlier in the week, watched Saturday as Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood were clocked in 3 minutes, 10.22 seconds. Poland won in 3:09.87 and Dominican Republic (3:10.21) was second.
Deadmon is the first male American to medal in the Olympics since 1996 when Randy Barnes earned gold in shot put at the Atlanta Games. Also on Saturday, Athing Mu, another former Texas A&M All-American, posted the fastest time in the women’s 800 semifinals.
Mu advanced to Tuesday’s finals with a winning-time of 1:58.07. Ethiopa’s Habiam Alemu was second in 1:58.40 followed by Great Britian’s Alexandra Alexandra Bell (1:58.83).
Here’s how other Aggies fared Saturday:
Fred Kerley had the third-fastest time in the opening round of the 100 in 9.97. He trailed only Canada’s Andre De Grasse (9.91) and Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs (9.94). The semifinals will be at 5:15 a.m. Sunday.
Tyra Gittens advanced in the women’s long jump with an effort of 22 feet, 0.75 inches, that was the ninth-best effort among the qualifiers. The finals will be at 8:50 p.m. Monday.
Deon Lendore advanced from the first round in the men’s 400 meters with a time of 45.14 seconds, that was the ninth best-best among the qualifiers. The semifinals will be at 5:15 a.m. Sunday.
In golf, Spain’s Adri Arnaus shot 3-over-par 74 in the third round. He is at 2-under 211 for 45th place after 54 holes. He’s 12 shots behind leader Xander Schauffele of the United States. Round 4 started late Saturday.
Khris Middleton had six points, four rebounds and three assists in Team USA’s victory over the Czech Republic 119-84. The U.S. went 2-1 in the preliminaries.