Texas A&M''s Pickrem, Deadmon earn bonze medals

TOKYO – Former Texas A&M swimmer Sydney Pickrem helped Canada to a third-place finish in the 4x100 medley relay, earning an Olympic bronze medal early Sunday at the Tokyo Games.

Canada posted a national record time of 3 minutes, 52.60 seconds with Pickrem swimming the breaststroke leg. Australia won in 3:51.60 followed by the United States (3:51.73).

Pickrem is the third swimmer from the A&M women’s program to earn an Olympic medal joining Breeja Larson and Christine Marshall.

Aggie Bryce Deadmon earned a bronze medal with the United States’ third-place finish in the mixed 4x400-meter relay on Saturday. Deadmon, who anchored the U.S. to the third-fasted time in first-round action earlier in the week, watched Saturday as Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood were clocked in 3 minutes, 10.22 seconds. Poland won in 3:09.87 and Dominican Republic (3:10.21) was second.

Deadmon is the first male American to medal in the Olympics since 1996 when Randy Barnes earned gold in shot put at the Atlanta Games. Also on Saturday, Athing Mu, another former Texas A&M All-American, posted the fastest time in the women’s 800 semifinals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}