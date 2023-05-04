Texas A&M’s Haley Redifer and Patrick Johnson were named the school’s winners of the Brad Davis Community Service Award on Thursday.

Redifer, who competes in equestrian, and Johnson, a member of the track and field team, will each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the Southeastern Conference. They also are nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year, which receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship and will be announced later this month.

Redifer is active with the student-athlete advisory committee and Aggies CAN and has volunteered with Morgan’s Message, REVved Up to Read, Keep Brazos Beautiful, BCS Together, the Boys and Girls Club and the 12th Man Green Team.

Johnson is involved with the B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence), SAAC and Aggies CAN and has served as a student ambassador for the 12th Man Foundation. He also traveled to Haiti on A&M’s mission trip.