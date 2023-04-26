Texas A&M’s Anze Fers Erzen and Grace Plain have been nominated for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarships, which have been presented to the Southeastern Conference’s top male and female scholar-athletes since 1986.

Fers Erzen, who competes for the men’s swimming and diving team, has a 4.0 grade-point average as a psychology major and has qualified for the last three NCAA Championships.

Plain, a member of the cross country and track and field teams, is set to graduate with a degree in nutrition and minors in communication and psychology. She plans to attend Oklahoma’s dentist college with an aim to serve in the Air Force.

The SEC will announce the scholarship winners early next month. The top two winners will receive $20,000 scholarships, while the remaining 26 finalists will get $10,000 scholarships.