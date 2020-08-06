Texas A&M volleyball team ready to roll after tight-knit quarantine

Frustration would be an understandable emotion for Texas A&M volleyball players as they opened fall practice Thursday.
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors has yet to rule if there will be a volleyball championship this fall. The Southeastern Conference has yet to finalize a start date for competition. Players and coaches had to navigate aerobic activity while wearing a face mask.
Instead, head coach Bird Kuhn’s fun-loving group of athletes has decided to embrace the craziness surrounding return-to-play during a pandemic and put their own goofy spin on the situation.
“The feeling of everyone being back together was well stronger than anything else awkward or different that was happening. That’s for sure,” Kuhn said.
The practice began with a socially-distant dance party, as dancing has been a staple of the program over the last two years. The team quickly turned the cumbersome masks into a symbol of strength.
“We all know what we have to do to get in the gym,” sophomore hitter Treyaunna Rush said. “We made little jokes out of the full-head [masks]. We were saying we looked like ninjas and that all we needed was swords.”
“We just really had fun with it,” she continued.
Throughout the pandemic, which prematurely ended the volleyball program’s spring practice schedule in March, Kuhn has made a point to use the socially-distant months to make her team closer. Each player was charged with composing hand-written letters to each other, to be mailed using the postal service. Frequently, the whole team would gather on Zoom calls to talk volleyball, but also hold game nights. Those virtual meetings held plenty of purpose for the program, but were also cathartic for Kuhn, a self-proclaimed extrovert. Before Wednesday, the entire team, players and coaches alike, had not been in the same room since March, Kuhn said.
“Anything that we’ve done as a group has been done on Zoom,” Kuhn said. “Then when you’re with those people again, it’s like nothing has changed. It was like, ‘Oh yeah, weren’t we in here a week ago? No, that was in March.’ That helped keep us connected enough to help that. I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to hug you, but we’re not going to hug all the time, but we’re back.’”
That excitement, however, had to be tempered. With more time to prepare and without much spring or summer workouts, Kuhn said the focus has been slowing down practice to make sure they lay the groundwork of good fundamentals. Some rust also needed to be knocked off, senior setter Camille Conner said.
“It’s the basic movements we are doing and the reaction time — just getting back to that quick speed,” Connor said. “I definitely noticed that today in practice, and it’ll definitely be an adjustment for sure.”
Per an SEC mandate, volleyball competition can start no earlier than Aug. 31. As of now, the Aggies are scheduled to open the season by hosting the Aggie Invitational, featuring Houston and Central Florida. Kuhn said she believes that might get pushed back as the conference navigates how to safely play through the pandemic.
All Division I fall sport programs are also awaiting a ruling by the Division I Board of Directors on if there will be a fall championship. On Wednesday, the NCAA Board of Governors left those decisions up to individual division governing bodies. Shortly after, Division II and Division III elected to cancel fall championships. Division I has until Aug. 21 to make a decision, per the NCAA’s guidelines.
The uncertainty does provide some level of frustration for the program, Kuhn said. However, it presents another opportunity to embrace the ebbs and flows, like the program has done so well to date, she said.
“This is like a match,” Kuhn said. “Every day right now is like a match. We’ve got to be able to adapt and adjust. Adapt and adjust. It’s on the fly — the protocols, what might happen. So it’s like we’re in match all the time, besides what we can physically control.”
