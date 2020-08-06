Texas A&M volleyball team ready to roll after tight-knit quarantine

Frustration would be an understandable emotion for Texas A&M volleyball players as they opened fall practice Thursday.

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors has yet to rule if there will be a volleyball championship this fall. The Southeastern Conference has yet to finalize a start date for competition. Players and coaches had to navigate aerobic activity while wearing a face mask.

Instead, head coach Bird Kuhn’s fun-loving group of athletes has decided to embrace the craziness surrounding return-to-play during a pandemic and put their own goofy spin on the situation.

“The feeling of everyone being back together was well stronger than anything else awkward or different that was happening. That’s for sure,” Kuhn said.

The practice began with a socially-distant dance party, as dancing has been a staple of the program over the last two years. The team quickly turned the cumbersome masks into a symbol of strength.

“We all know what we have to do to get in the gym,” sophomore hitter Treyaunna Rush said. “We made little jokes out of the full-head [masks]. We were saying we looked like ninjas and that all we needed was swords.”

“We just really had fun with it,” she continued.