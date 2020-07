Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 107 DEGREES EXPECTED TODAY... THE COMBINATION OF VERY WARM TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL RESULT IN HEAT INDICES RANGING FROM 100 TO 107 THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. A FEW SPOTS MAY BRIEFLY SEE HEAT INDICES CLOSE TO OR ABOVE 108 DEGREES. PLEASE USE CAUTION IF SPENDING TIME OUTDOORS, TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS, LIMIT STRENUOUS ACTIVITY TO EARLY OR LATE IN THE DAY, DRINK PLENTY OF WATER AND NEVER LEAVE CHILDREN, ELDERLY OR PETS IN PARKED VEHICLE.