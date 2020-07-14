The Texas A&M soccer, volleyball and cross country teams will have to wait a little bit longer to return to competition after the latest decision made by the Southeastern Conference.
The SEC announced Tuesday that it is postponing the start of the season for the three fall Olympic sports until at least Sept. 1 in order to prepare for a safe return to play due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We obviously want the players and the fans to be in as safe an environment as possible, but that is always the case,” A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri said. “We still have more questions than we have answers.”
This new measure comes less than 24 hours after SEC staff and athletic directors met in Birmingham, Alabama, to discuss safety issues with the return of sports. The result of that meeting, per a release from the conference, was that no decisions would be made until the end of July.
Seven total games between A&M soccer and volleyball were affected by Tuesday’s announcement, including the Aggie volleyball team’s three-game tournament trip to Hawaii to kick off the season.
“I guess I’m not surprised, and especially with the numbers and the rising cases of COVID, it’s just naturally going to happen,” A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn said. “I think it’s smart. We have to keep our athletes safe.”
Kuhn said the island trip will not be made this fall, through it could be rescheduled for the spring or a future season.
“I think everyone was looking forward to that tournament, especially given the circumstances,” Kuhn said. “If we could have pulled that off, that would have been epic.”
A&M’s soccer team has had four regular-season matches and an exhibition match canceled over the last week and a half. The Aggies were slated to begin the season on the road against Ohio State and Illinois, but both were canceled due to the Big Ten Conference’s decision to play a conference-only fall schedule. On Tuesday, A&M’s home matches against Hawaii and Houston also were eliminated, though Guerrieri said he hopes they can be rescheduled later in the fall. There are, however, restraints on how many games can be played in a short period of time, due to the physically taxing nature of his sport.
“We’d love to be able to play as many games safely as we can,” he said. “For us, we’d like to know how big are they going to allow our season to be? And then from there can we still maintain our SEC schedule and can we sprinkle in non-conference games as well?”
A&M’s cross country season was not affected by Tuesday’s decision. The Aggies’ first meet is scheduled for Sept. 4, the same date A&M’s volleyball and soccer seasons are now scheduled to begin as A&M will host Houston in volleyball and will travel to Oklahoma State in soccer.
A&M’s student-athletes have been participating in voluntary workouts since the beginning of June. The volleyball team will begin open gym time on Monday, Kuhn said. The soccer team hopes to start returning to facility protocols by the end of this week, Guerrieri said.
“We’re testing our athletes, making sure everyone’s clear and creating our small groups for open gym opportunities starting Monday,” Kuhn said. “I think the matches being postponed gives us more time in the gym to train and prepare. It really is kind of a positive, because we have more time to train and not feel like it’s so rushed like we do in a regular preseason, especially for the time they’ve been off.”
Last week, both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences elected to play conference-only seasons in all fall sports, essentially moving back the start dates in those sports. On July 9, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced a delay in competition for Olympic sports until at least Sept. 1.
Ultimately, the delays provide administrators more time to assess data and make informed decisions for the health and safety of student-athletes, A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Monday.
“We’re athletic administrators,” Bjork said. “Our job is to provide opportunities for young people. We’re trying everything possible to do that, obviously, with safety and health in mind, but that’s our job. We can’t give up. We have to keep pushing forward. We hope that we have some good data in the weeks and months ahead, and that is our perspective as we sit here today, on July 13.”
