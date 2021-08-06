Texas A&M to hold 'Red, White and Blue' tribute at first home football game

A "Red, White and Blue" tribute will be held at Texas A&M's first home football game against Kent State on Sept. 4.

This student-led tribute is an effort to re-create the infamous "Red, White and Blue" game in 2001 in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

A&M's Student Government, Maroon Out and Traditions Council have partnered with the A&M athletic department for the event.

Following 9/11, five A&M students came together to organize fans at Kyle Field wearing red, white and blue in the three decks during the Aggies' home game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 22, 2001.

The same format will be used during A&M's game against Kent State.

T-shirts are $12 and can be purchases at C.C. Creations, Aggieland Outfitters, the Texas Aggieland Bookstore, as well as in-store at the on-campus Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Brookshire Brothers. All proceeds from shirt sales will be donated to Texas A&M Task Force 1.