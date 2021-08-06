 Skip to main content
Texas A&M to hold 'Red, White and Blue' tribute at first home football game
Texas A&M to hold 'Red, White and Blue' tribute at first home football game

Red white and blue out

Fans paid tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by wearing red, white and blue shirts during Texas A&M's game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 22, 2001 at Kyle Field.

 Eagle file photo

A "Red, White and Blue" tribute will be held at Texas A&M's first home football game against Kent State on Sept. 4.

This student-led tribute is an effort to re-create the infamous "Red, White and Blue" game in 2001 in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

A&M's Student Government, Maroon Out and Traditions Council have partnered with the A&M athletic department for the event.

Following 9/11, five A&M students came together to organize fans at Kyle Field wearing red, white and blue in the three decks during the Aggies' home game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 22, 2001.

The same format will be used during A&M's game against Kent State.

T-shirts are $12 and can be purchases at C.C. Creations, Aggieland Outfitters, the Texas Aggieland Bookstore, as well as in-store at the on-campus Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Brookshire Brothers. All proceeds from shirt sales will be donated to Texas A&M Task Force 1.

