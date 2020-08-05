You have permission to edit this article.
Texas A&M tight end Glenn Beal enters transfer portal again
Texas A&M tight end Glenn Beal enters transfer portal again

Texas A&M tight end Glenn Beal (86) during fall training camp. (Eagle file photo).

Texas A&M junior tight end Glenn Beal has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247sports.com and texags.com.

Beal entered the portal last December, but within three weeks returned to the team, but didn’t play in the 24-21 Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. He played in nine games last season, starting three with five catches for 21 yards. He played in eight games as a freshman with no catches.

Beal’s playing time diminished last season as Jalen Wydermyer made the All-SEC freshman team. Walk-on Ryan Renick, who will be a senior, also was utilized in double tight end sets. Highly regarded Baylor Cupp, who was projected as the starter last year before the true freshman suffered a season-ending injury before the season, also returns. A&M also moved sophomore defensive lineman Max Wright to tight end and signed Southlake Carroll’s Blake Smith, a three-star prospect.

