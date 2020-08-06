Texas A&M tabbed No. 13 in preseason Coaches Poll

Texas A&M is ranked 13th in the preseason Coaches Poll released Thursday.
The Aggies were 11th in last year's preseason poll.
Clemson is the top-ranked team in the preseason poll, followed by Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia. Defending national champion LSU is ranked fifth. Texas came in one spot behind A&M at 14th.
The Southeastern Conference has six schools ranked, including No. 8 Florida and No. 11 Auburn. Tennessee just missed the poll and was 26th. Texas A&M is scheduled to play Alabama, LSU and Auburn.
Last season, A&M finished unranked in the Coaches Poll after going 8-5, including 4-4 in the SEC. The Aggies are slated to begin their 10-game, SEC-only schedule on Sept. 26. A&M is waiting to learn its two final opponents as the SEC revamps the original schedule which included only eight league opponents.
A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is a voter. Other SEC coaches voting are Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Coaches of Texas schools voting are UTEP’s Dana Dimel, SMU’s Sonny Dykes, Texas’ Tom Herman, North Texas’ Seth Littrell, TCU's Gary Patterson, Texas State’s Jake Spavital and Texas Tech’s Matt Wells.
Former A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, now at Arizona, also votes as does Syracuse’s Dino Babers, a former A&M assistant.
Here is the full preseason Coaches Poll with first-place votes in parenthesis and total points:
1. Clemson (38) 1,589
2. Ohio State (17) 1,555
3. Alabama (4) 1,495
4. Georgia 1,345
5. LSU (6) 1,330
6. Oklahoma 1,315
7. Penn State 1,199
8. Florida 1,176
9. Oregon 1,164
10. Notre Dame 1,012
11. Auburn 898
12. Wisconsin 887
13. Texas A&M 807
14. Texas 703
15. Michigan 687
16. Oklahoma State 524
17. Southern Cal 521
18. Minnesota 494
19. North Carolina 415
20. Utah 241
21. Central Florida 232
22. Cincinnati 229
23. Iowa 204
24. Virginia Tech 143
25. Iowa State 135
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.
The voters: The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2020 season: Dino Babers, Syracuse; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Steve Campbell, South Alabama; Jason Candle, Toledo; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Butch Davis, Florida International; Manny Diaz, Miami (Fla.); Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Hugh Freeze, Liberty; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Scott Frost, Nebraska; Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Todd Graham, Hawaii; Jeff Hafley, Boston College; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Boise State; Will Healy, Charlotte; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Texas; Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Brian Kelly, Notre Dame; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Lance Leipold, Buffalo; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Jeff Monken, Army; Dan Mullen, Florida; Billy Napier, Louisiana-Lafayette; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Jay Norvell, Nevada; Ed Orgeron, LSU; Gary Patterson, TCU; Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Louisville; Jeff Scott, South Florida; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Lovie Smith, Illinois; Jonathan Smith, Oregon State; Frank Solich, Ohio; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Kevin Sumlin, Arizona; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; Matt Wells, Texas Tech; Kyle Whittingham, Utah.
