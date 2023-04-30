The Texas A&M softball team’s Southeastern Conference series against Missouri this weekend was a family reunion for Julia Cottrill.

Last season, the Aggie catcher shared the same dugout with her father Jeff as the pair were both at Oklahoma State with Julia suiting up for the Cowgirls while Jeff was an assistant coach.

Now a season later, they met this weekend in opposite dugouts with Julia an Aggie and Jeff an assistant coach with the Tigers.

And while the feeling of competing against her father may have felt different, Cottrill certainly didn’t play like it in the series finale as she belted a pair of three-run home runs in an 11-4 Aggie win on Sunday at Davis Diamond.

“We’re very competitive in our household,” Julia said. “We definitely had a household rivalry going on this weekend. It was a really cool experience, not many people get to play against their dad in college. It just gave me that edge to focus a little bit more this weekend.”

Sunday’s win by A&M (32-18, 12-12) gave them the series win over Missouri and helped them finish .500 in conference play for the first time since 2018.

Coming into Sunday, the Tigers and Aggies had split Saturday’s doubleheader with A&M winning 6-2 in the opener and Missouri winning 8-1 to cap it off.

Despite the lopsided result on Sunday, the Tigers actually jumped all over the Aggies to start the series finale. Missouri (31-22, 5-16) tacked on four runs in the top of the second to take a 4-1 lead.

A&M starting pitcher Emily Leavitt was chased from the game with one out in the second after three straight singles before a fielding error evened the score. Emiley Kennedy entered the bases-loaded situation and issued a walk and a two-RBI single before getting out of the inning.

Kennedy (10-4) settled down after that and went the distance. She worked 5 2/3 innings in relief allowing just two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. It was her 10th win of the season.

“She handled some adversity that I feel like a younger Emiley Kennedy falters in those situations, and the Emiley Kennedy that we’re starting to see more consistently, I would say very consistently, was able to fight through it,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford said.

At the plate, the Aggies responded with an offensive explosion in the fourth, kickstarted by third baseman Rylen Wiggins reaching third on a dropped fly ball in the outfield with one out. She then came around to score thanks to center fielder Allie Enright’s two-run homer with two outs.

This was just the beginning of the rally, as left fielder Star Ferguson, shortstop Koko Wooley and second baseman Amari Harper each laced singles, the final of which plated Ferguson and Wooley to put the Aggies on top 5-4.

“I am so happy for our team to see us get kind of punched and us punch back,” Ford said. “I feel like we’ve done that in some situations, but tonight we really did a great job of coming back and really put them away. …Today we were able to come in and really kind of stifle Mizzou.”

The Aggies weren’t done as Trinity Cannon was walked following the single by Harper. That brought Cottrill to the plate where she blasted her first three-run homer of the evening.

The homer to right field brought the 1,726 in attendance to life as A&M led 8-4 and never looked back.

“We got together, maybe the third or fourth inning and just said ‘we got punched, we’ve got to punch back,’” Cottrill said. “I think my goal [in clutch situations] is to do my job, which is whatever I can do to get those runners either in or somebody else on base for the people behind me.”

Her second three-run blast of the game and fourth home run of the weekend came in the bottom of the sixth to make it an 11-4 game.

“Don’t get it twisted, that [Cottrill] family is crazy competitive, and there will be a lot of crap-talking going on in that household,” Ford said. “Jeff’s going to have to wear that, I’m sure. Jules is going to love that, so I’m happy, I may have to give him a couple of digs too.”

Sunday marked Senior Day at the ballpark, as the team honored Ferguson, senior right fielder Morgan Smith and senior pitcher Madison Preston along with the team managers. In her final regular season game at Davis Diamond, Ferguson tallied two hits while Smith had one.

A&M wraps up the regular season in a midweek contest at Houston on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“I feel you can really see as an outsider looking in, the buy-in to the program,” Ford said. “I think we’re starting to elevate.”