Texas A&M soccer, volleyball teams prepare for fall

Just like almost any other August, the Texas summer sun blazed down on the happiest day of the year for Texas A&M soccer — the first official day of practice.
Unlike any other year, players worked through the morning wearing masks, were unable to use the locker rooms and couldn’t stay around to hang out with each other due to safety protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, above the worries of immediate coronavirus concern, hung the uncertainty of how this season will ultimately unfold, as the NCAA Board of Governors decided to leave the fate of fall sport championships to the Division I Board of Directors.
For a head coach that is a self-proclaimed control freak, Aggie head coach G. Guerrieri said the uncertainty is more than a little frustrating.
“I’ll give you the G-rated version of what I think,” Guerrieri joked on a Zoom press conference Wednesday. “It’s disappointing that the NCAA isn’t showing more leadership for these kids. It’s hard. It’s hard on these young student-athletes. They’re all goal oriented and they’re motivated to succeed at the highest levels and the goalposts sometimes are moving and sometimes aren’t even there.”
While the Aggies were running drills at Ellis Field, the NCAA Board of Governors decided it would be left up to the governing bodies of the organization’s three divisions on what to do with fall sports, slapping an Aug. 21 deadline on the decision. While Division I has yet to announce any changes, Division II and Division III announced the cancelation of all fall championships Wednesday afternoon.
Per the NCAA’s release, if 50% of eligible teams for a sport in a division cancel their fall season, the championship will automatically be canceled. Championships can, however, be conducted with reduced fields and be held at predetermined single sites, if needed.
Student-athletes are resilient by nature, but the uncertainty of the future can sometimes creep into the back of a college athlete’s mind, midfielder Jimena Lopez said.
“It’s challenging because some of us are planners, but at the same time, we’re just controlling the controllable. We know those decisions are out of our hands. Like people say, you can cancel everything in just one day, but putting it back together takes a lot more work, so we’re just preparing as if we’re going to play and as if we’re going to have a season and I think it’s going great so far.”
While she did not label herself as a “planner” Lopez said, “Some people have been stressing a little bit about it.”
According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Power 5 conference leaders have begun to look into hosting their own championships for fall sports, should the NCAA decide to chancel Division I fall sport championships, further straining a frayed relationship between the groups. The NCAA currently does not operate the championship for FBS football, which is controlled by the Power 5 commissioners in the form of the College Football Playoff.
At A&M the fall sports affected by this decision are soccer, volleyball and cross country. Volleyball’s report day was Wednesday, with the first day of practice Thursday.
The NCAA did, however, provide some assurances to student-athletes that go beyond the scheduling of a season. According to the release, schools must cover COVID-19-related medical expenses, preventing student-athletes and their families from paying out of pocket. Also, student-athletes can opt out of the 2020 season and schools must still honor scholarships. The SEC previously made this mandate as well.
Division I directors will have until Aug. 14 to decide eligibility accommodations for those student-athletes who choose to opt out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the release.
“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall.”
Patience has become a common virtue for the Aggie soccer team. The 2020 season was originally slated to begin with an exhibition game on Aug.7, with the first day of practice on Aug. 4. Due to an SEC mandate, competition cannot begin until at least Aug. 31, which wiped out four A&M nonconference games. Now, A&M will open up the season on Sept. 4 at Oklahoma State, barring any further changes from the SEC or the NCAA.
On the positive side of the changes is more time to train as they prepare for the strange upcoming season. Instead of bursting into games within four days of a return, the Aggies will have four weeks to fall into the best system for the talent on the 2020 roster, Guerrieri said.
“I think there will be people who pop up this year that you haven’t seen, if you’re a longtime Texas A&M soccer fan,” he said. “There are people there that you’re going to go, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t know she could do that. I didn’t know that was one of the tools that she had in the shed.’ That’s what we’re working with right now and we’re not in a big hurry.”
However, everyone in fall sports, including A&M soccer, is impatient to know how the fall calendar will shake out.
“I don’t want, all of the sudden, just some bureaucrats that say our season can only be half as long as it usually is because of things that are not for sure, but it looks good,” Guerrieri said. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep our kids safe and we’re going to do every we can to put this team into a championship mode, but we need to contrite on what we’re doing today and hope that the people that are representing us are doing the right things. I know [athletic director] Ross Bjork is doing everything he can to represent Texas A&M and represent our student-athletes and our university in the best method possible.”
Mask distribution
I Love America Donation Day
I Love America Donation Day
20200701 BV V RR MM 01
No More Goodbyes
No More Goodbyes
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
brazos valley bombers
Suspicious package
Fireworks sales
Fireworks sales
Fireworks sales
Texas A&M provost
Texas A&M provost
Reading on campus
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
Sherri Roberts
Sherri Roberts
Heroes of COVID
Heroes of COVID
20200703 BRAHMAN MM 02
20200703 BRAHMAN MM 01
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Disc golf
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 testing site
COVID-19 testing site
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
High school workouts
Water break
Water break
Salvation Army meals
Salvation Army meals
Salvation Army meals
Collaborative Learning Center
Collaborative Learning Center
Collaborative Learning Center
20200710 BV V ACADIANA MM 01
20200710 BV V ACADIANA MM 02
CS parks expansion
CS parks expansion
Brazos Valley Bombers
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
20200711 WILD FARMERS MM 01
20200711 WILD FARMERS MM 02
Brazos Valley Bombers
A&M football
Aggies of Color Coalition Protest
Aggies of Color Coalition Protest
20200714 BV V FRISCO MM 01
Election Day
20200715 BV V FRISCO MM 02
Mask giveaway
Tiffany Park Splash Pad
Tiffany Park Splash Pad
Leadership Luncheon
20200716 BV V FRISCO MM 02
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
MasFajitas
MasFajitas
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
BCS Legends baseball team
BCS Legends baseball team
COVID precautions at Texas A&M
Christmas in July
Christmas in July
Christmas in July
Treasured Moments
At Home in BCS
Navasota graduation
Navasota graduation
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
20200724 BV V SA MM 01
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Middleway Urban Monastery
Middleway Urban Monastery
Middleway Urban Monastery
BTU Protest
BTU Protest
BTU Protest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
20200725 BV V SA MM 05
20200725 BV V SA MM 04
Flying kites
Flying kites
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Bee Creek Park
Kim Kreamer
Kim Kreamer
Kim Kreamer
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!