There is a pattern of play that has developed for the Texas A&M soccer team since 2014, in terms of their standing in the Southeastern Conference.

Every two years, the Aggies manage to bring home some sort of hardware, whether it be a regular season title or conference tournament championship.

Head coach G Guerrieri is well aware of the two year hiatus since A&M’s last championship and said its a motivating factor for his 2023-24 squad as the team opened preseason practice Tuesday.

“For our team, we haven’t won an SEC championship in two years, which is like horror that we haven’t won a championship in that long,” Guerrieri said. “So the team is irritated by that.”

Not only does he return a team with experience on the field—eight of 11 starters—he brings back a large core of players that don’t know the feeling of hoisting a trophy when the season or tournament comes to an end. Both, he said, brings continuity and drive.

There isn’t one overarching failure from the past season that any coach can point a finger to and say that is why the Aggies finished 9-7-5 and 3-4-3 in SEC play. Though they made the NCAA tournament, which was a step improved from the season prior, they fell 3-1 to Texas in the opening round.

It was ultimately a few minuscule mistakes, such as a backside fullback playing a breaking opposing attacker onside by standing a step behind the back line, that turned a promising season into an uphill battle at times.

“More than anything, it’s going to be about us and about us doing the things that we need to do a little bit better, a little bit higher level of performance and not leaving things up to a referee making a crummy decision or a referee doing this or this happening or this bad bounce,” Guerrieri said.

Some of that is due to the influx of underclassmen the Aggies have been forced to throw on the field early in their careers due to injury. Those players returning include fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell, senior Kate Colvin, junior forward Maile Hayes, senior midfielder Taylor Pounds, junior midfielder Mia Pante, junior midfielder Carissa Boeckmann and junior defender Lauren Gezik.

Most of the team’s seven freshmen have been enrolled since January and took part in a full summer offseason, which puts them in an experience class higher than most incoming classes, according to Guerrieri.

It’s also built chemistry earlier than usual.

“They’ve already started making some best friends,” Guerrieri said. “They’ve already started doing a lot of things with the players off the field, which is a big part of women’s sports, as far as how they’re going to do on the field. The on the field stuff, I’m not worried about and really knowing the way this team is and the way the team handles themselves with each other, I know that it’s a strength of ours.”

Newcomers include three transfers, forwards Jazmine Wilkinson and Sammy Smith as well as goalkeeper Grace McClellan.

The Aggies finished middle of the table in both shots and goals, averaging 15.29 shots per game (fifth) and 1.90 goals per game (seventh) last season and could use a boost to take the next step this year. Defensively, the Aggies allowed 1.14 goals per game, which finished ninth in the conference.

“There’s definitely been a lot more chances that are being created and the finishing has been crazy,” Caldwell said. “Even Carissa Boeckmann has been working pretty hard over the summer as well and her finishing is totally translated over as well. So between her, Sammy, Maile—I mean, it’s going to be pretty good.”

The Aggies will have to replace two defensive stalwarts in center backs Karlina Sample and Katie Smith.

A&M has less than a week to train before hitting the field for the first game action in an exhibition match with SMU on Sunday at Ellis Field at 7 p.m. A&M will host Texas State in another preseason matchup on Aug. 11 before kicking off the season against Florida State on Aug. 17 for the home opener.

Lost in the focus of an offseason full of detailed work, the game slate kind of snuck up on Hayes, who enters her third season of an injury-plagued career fully healthy.

However, the need to take the next step forward two years after their last championship has been in the back of most players minds.

“[Last season] definitely fuels us a lot,” Hayes said.

“I mean, my freshman year wasn’t a great year. This past year, we obviously built off of that and we are able to go a little bit farther.

“And then this year, I think just trying to keep up the progress and growth between each other.”