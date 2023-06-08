The Texas A&M soccer team has added Keiser University goalkeeper Grace McClellan, who was an NAIA All-American.
“We are excited to bring in an experienced and talented leader like Grace into our goalkeeper corps,” A&M coach G Guerrieri said. “She is a winner with a great work ethic who has high expectations of herself and her teammates. She is going to fit in very well in Aggieland.”
McClellan was a three-year starter at Keiser, going 45-4-2, allowing 0.6 goals per game. She had 28 shutouts. The Florida school went 21-1-1 last season, winning the Sun Conference regular-season and tournament titles. They reached the NAIA Championship semifinals. McClellan was a second-team NAIA All-American.