Texas A&M’s graduate success rate (GSR) was 86% for the 2021-22 school year, the highest in school history. A&M’s men’s swimming and diving, women’s golf, women’s tennis, softball and volleyball teams each posted perfect GSRs, while men’s golf, women’s basketball, soccer, women’s swimming and diving and equestrian each had an 85% mark or higher.
Texas A&M sets new school record in GSR at 86%
