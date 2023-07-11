Season tickets for Texas A&M in soccer, volleyball and basketball are available at 12thManFoundation.com.

Season ticket holders can renew their tickets by logging on to 12thManFoundation.com and clicking the Login tab in the top left corner. Once logged in, click on the "Season Renewals" link under "My Tickets." For any issues, ticket holders are encouraged to call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-992-4443 or email customersupport@12thmanfoundation.com. The deadline to renew season tickets is July 31.

General admission tickets by sport are: soccer $60, volleyball $50-$80, men’s basketball $275-$450 (along with a donation of $50-$250); women’s basketball $100-$170.

Fans wishing to purchase new season tickets for all four sports can currently do so via the 12th Man Mobile app or 12thMan.com/tickets.

Membership for the Junior Aggie Club (youth ages 3-12) will be available for purchase on July 24. Membership benefits include, but are not limited to, the opportunity to receive free admission to select regular season home soccer, volleyball, men's and women's basketball games. For more information on additional benefits visit 12thMan.com/junioraggie.