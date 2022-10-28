Texas A&M’s WE3 (WEcubed) announced its executive board on Friday including Aggie student-athletes Caroline Theil, Jada Malone, Rylee Shufelt and Tierra Robinson-Jones. WE3 was created to encourage, equip, empower, and unify female student-athletes at A&M through mentorship and professional development.
Texas A&M’s WE3 announce board members
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
