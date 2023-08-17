Texas A&M’s Sheri Walters will represent Texas A&M in the second Southeastern Conference Opportunity Forum as athletic administrators from all 14 member schools will professional development training throughout the academic year, the league office announced.

Walters is an assistant athletic director and director of physical therapy and Olympic sports athletic training at A&M. She works with 17 Olympic sports programs to provide comprehensive healthcare, including physical therapy.

The SEC Opportunity Forum is one result of SEC bylaw 23, a conference rule adopted by the SEC presidents and chancellors in 2021 to encourage, facilitate and assist member institutions in attracting, hiring and retaining individuals from historically underrepresented groups in the leadership of athletic departments, particularly in the roles of athletic director, head coach and senior woman administrator and in positions that typically lead to those roles.

The four-part series of engagements for the new class will include in-person sessions at the SEC office in Birmingham, Alabama, the SEC Football Championship in Atlanta, the SEC men’s basketball tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, and the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida.