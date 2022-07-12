Texas A&M’s SEC Network Takeover to begin Wednesday night

The SEC Network will air replays of 10 games from last season and a documentary featuring Texas A&M as the Aggies get their turn at the SEC Network Takeover beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday and running through Thursday night.

The docket will begin with A&M’s football game against Auburn followed by the “SEC Storied: No Experience Required” hour-long documentary at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The schedule continues at 2:30 a.m. with men’s basketball vs. Arkansas from the 2022 SEC tournament followed by the Maroon & White Game in football (4:30 a.m.) then soccer vs. Clemson (6:30 a.m.), men’s basketball vs. Auburn from the SEC tournament (8:30 a.m.), softball vs. Alabama (10:30 a.m.), the SEC women’s tennis championship match (12:30 p.m.), baseball vs. Louisville in the Super Regional (3 p.m.), football vs. Alabama (6 p.m.) and women’s basketball vs. Kentucky (9 p.m.).