The Texas A&M rodeo team will host its annual intercollegiate rodeo on March 10-11 at the Brazos County Expo.

The event will include over 15 colleges from the southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Advance tickets are available at Cavenders for $8. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults or $7 for students college age and younger with a student ID. Kids 3 and under get in free.