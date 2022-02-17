Texas A&M Regents vote to name Reed Arena court after Gary Blair

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted Thursday to name the basketball court at Reed Arena after A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair, who will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Blair, in his 19th season, won the 2011 national championship and has taken the Aggies to 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances. He is the winningest coach in school history and currently has 443 wins at A&M and 852 in his 37 years as a college head coach.
On February 24th, that beautiful floor inside Reed Arena will forever have the name…𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/6acmOTM55l— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) February 17, 2022
"This is an incredible honor," Blair said in a statement. "Having my name on that beautiful floor is a humbling experience. It will be a symbol of all those that helped build this program and all the Aggies that battle on that court, not just in women's basketball, but in men's basketball and volleyball as well. My former players, assistants and staff members deserve all the credit. We dedicated our lives to this program and A&M and built it on doing things the right way, the Aggie way.
The naming of the court is due in part to a donation from Wayne Roberts, A&M class of 1985. Blair will be the third women's basketball coach to have a court named after them, joining Tennessee's Pat Summitt and North Carolina State's Kay Yow.
"Coach Blair is the winningest coach in Aggie basketball history, one of only three current Texas A&M coaches to win a national championship at A&M, and has built a perennial winner at A&M from the ground up." Roberts said in the statement. "He's a Hall of Fame coach, but an even better person and a wonderful representative of Texas A&M. I've been pretty fortunate to be able to fund upgrades for Aggie basketball over the last five years or so, but have never been comfortable with the naming recognition options. I give because that's what Aggies do, and I want to leave a legacy. Modeling selfless service and giving is part of that. I suggested using my naming rights to put Coach Blair's name on the court instead because Coach Blair is the one who paid for this through his performance and contribution to Texas A&M. I am very happy to see someone so deserving be recognized in such a meaningful way."
The unveiling of "Gary Blair Court" will be held in a pregame ceremony before A&M plays South Carolina next Thursday, which will be Blair's final home game at Reed Arena.
"Coach Blair roamed the sidelines at Reed Arena for 19 years and won a national championship, so it is only appropriate to have his name attached to the court and a great way to honor his legendary coaching career," A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said in a statement. "As Coach Blair wraps up his stellar career, we are so grateful for the support of Wayne Roberts for making this possible with his contributions and support of Texas A&M Athletics. Wayne's act of selfless service will be on special display each time the Aggies play on Gary Blair Court."