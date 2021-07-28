Texas A&M regents vote 8-1 in favor of SEC expansion

The pair of schools followed the action by requesting invitation to the SEC on Tuesday.

News of Texas and Oklahoma’s intention to depart the Big 12 in favor of the SEC broke July 21, while A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and players were at SEC Media Days. At that time, Bjork said A&M intended on continuing to be the only SEC school in the state of Texas.

Three days later, both Bjork and Banks said A&M would compete against anyone the SEC should invite to membership.

"Whoever joins the SEC, whether that’s now, in the future, whatever the NCAA landscape looks like, whatever conference realignment looks like, the 12th Man’s ready," Bjork told The Eagle on Saturday. "Our coaches are ready. Our staff’s ready. Our student-athletes are ready. The university is ready to compete at the highest level."

Nine of the 10 regents were present at the Bethancourt Ballroom of the Memorial Student Center on A&M’s campus for Wednesday's discussion. Student regent Matilin Rigsby was not present.

Meeting with the regents was System Chancellor John Sharp, Vice Chancellor Billy Hamilton, Banks, Bjork as well as general counsel members Ray Bonilla and Brooks Moore. Norman Garza, vice president of government relations, was also in the meeting room.