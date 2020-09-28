Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond gets vote of confidence from Jimbo Fisher heading into Alabama

After the game Saturday, Mond said he played pretty “clean.”

“I missed a couple of throws that I wish I could have back,” Mond said. “I think that was Week 1, and me and the receivers were still building chemistry, but I think we’re going to be a lot cleaner next week, because we have to be.”

Mond was working young receivers Saturday because senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season during fall camp and junior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones was sidelined with a leg injury. Mond said Saturday that building rapport with his wideouts remains an ongoing process.

“At times, it’s really hard, especially guys who haven’t played in games, it’s a lot different,” Mond said. “Even going out against scout team, that transition to playing against an actual opponent, it can be different at times. I think it’s just something we’re getting used to.”

A&M has little experience behind Mond. Redshirt freshman Zach Calzada saw action in three games last season, completing 12 of 24 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Calzada is listed along with true freshman Haynes King behind Mond. King, a Longview alumnus, was an Under Armor All-American and a unanimous four-star recruit and top-five quarterback in Texas. Fisher said he believes they could be ready to play in the SEC, if needed.