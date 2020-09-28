Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond gets vote of confidence from Jimbo Fisher heading into Alabama

Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond earned a vote of confidence from head coach Jimbo Fisher on Monday, coming off a lackluster performance against Vanderbilt.
Mond completed 17 of 28 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in the 17-12 season-opening victory Saturday night at Kyle Field. He also fumbled the football twice and was inconsistent at hitting receivers. Fisher said there were four or five throws he knows Mond wished he would have completed.
“I went back through the game,” Fisher said. “[His] decision-making went well.”
Saturday’s start was the 35th for Mond, the 27th under Fisher.
“Kellen has played a lot of football and had a lot of experience and we’ll keep playing and doing what we’re doing and keep developing those other guys,” Fisher said.
Mond is Fisher’s starter for Saturday’s game at second-ranked Alabama, but Fisher indicated a change is also possible based on results, which applies to any player.
“You know, you’re always [evaluating],” Fisher said. “If something happens and the team’s not moving ... but at the same time, [Mond] still did a lot of good things with the football.”
Mond initially was scheduled to speak on the team’s weekly Zoom press conference, but he was replaced by running back Isaiah Spiller shortly before the start of the availability.
After the game Saturday, Mond said he played pretty “clean.”
“I missed a couple of throws that I wish I could have back,” Mond said. “I think that was Week 1, and me and the receivers were still building chemistry, but I think we’re going to be a lot cleaner next week, because we have to be.”
Mond was working young receivers Saturday because senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season during fall camp and junior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones was sidelined with a leg injury. Mond said Saturday that building rapport with his wideouts remains an ongoing process.
“At times, it’s really hard, especially guys who haven’t played in games, it’s a lot different,” Mond said. “Even going out against scout team, that transition to playing against an actual opponent, it can be different at times. I think it’s just something we’re getting used to.”
A&M has little experience behind Mond. Redshirt freshman Zach Calzada saw action in three games last season, completing 12 of 24 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Calzada is listed along with true freshman Haynes King behind Mond. King, a Longview alumnus, was an Under Armor All-American and a unanimous four-star recruit and top-five quarterback in Texas. Fisher said he believes they could be ready to play in the SEC, if needed.
“They’ve practiced against an SEC opponent every day in practice against our defense,” Fisher said. “We’ve got a good front and good people on that side of the ball and they practice against them each and every day and do a good job, so I would assume [they would be ready].”
Mond is 23-12 as a starting quarterback, fifth best in school history, one back of Bucky Richardson who was 24-6-1. Mond is two victories from being second to Corey Pullig who was 33-6-1 from 1992-95.
•
Senior defensive back Clifford Chattman has opted out of the 2020 season, Fisher said. Chattman for the season opener was listed behind nickel back Devin Morris, but Chattman was not on the sideline.
Chattman is the sixth Aggie to opt out this season, joining linebacker Anthony Hines III, cornerback Elijah Blades, defensive back Derrick Tucker, quarterback James Foster and Ausbon. Chattman had 35 tackles and one interception in an injury-riddled career that spans back to 2016.
Also, Fisher confirmed that backup sophomore center Luke Matthews (arm) and Jones (leg) missed Saturday’s game because of injuries.
