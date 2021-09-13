Texas A&M QB Haynes King suffers leg fracture, underwent surgery

Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King suffered a fracture in his right tibia in the Aggies’ 10-7 win over Colorado Saturday and underwent surgery on Sunday, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday.
Fisher said he is unsure when King will be able to return, but said it was as "clean of a break as it could be" in terms of few complications.
"You heal when you heal," Fisher said. "We would never play him before that in any way shape or form before that."
Redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada will continue to be A&M's starting quarterback after stepping in for an injured King against the Buffaloes.
"I feel like we've still got a great quarterback in Zach Calzada and feel very comfortable with him doing things, especially after watching him and the character he grew up with in that football game to come back and make the plays he had to make at the end of that game for us to have a chance to win," Fisher said. "Very proud of him and the guys around him."
King left the game at the end of the Aggies’ second drive Saturday, after he was twisted around on a tackle by Guy Thomas. He limped off the field under his own power, but was helped to the locker room at Empower Field. He reemerged in the second half on crutches and in street clothes, with a boot on the injured foot.
This season, King competed 22 of 35 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions against Kent State.
Saturday, Calzada completed 18 of 38 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. King was named the starter over Calzada in the week before the season began after a neck-and-neck battle through fall camp, according to Fisher.
Freshman walk-on Blake Bost, who held scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Incarnate Word and Lamar, is currently listed as the Aggies' backup quarterback. A&M also has freshman Eli Stowers as an option at quarterback, but Stowers has been playing tight end since the beginning of fall camp. Fisher said Stowers has continued to take reps at both positions.
"One of the reasons I felt very good about moving Eli when we did was because of how Blake came in and his abilities to throw the ball and run the ball," Fisher said. "He had multiple Division I quarterback offers at really good schools. None of them were SEC-type schools, but at the same time, I think the guy is a really good player and I feel very comfortable with him there."