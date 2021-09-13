Texas A&M QB Haynes King suffers leg fracture, underwent surgery

Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King suffered a fracture in his right tibia in the Aggies’ 10-7 win over Colorado Saturday and underwent surgery on Sunday, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday.

Fisher said he is unsure when King will be able to return, but said it was as "clean of a break as it could be" in terms of few complications.

"You heal when you heal," Fisher said. "We would never play him before that in any way shape or form before that."

Redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada will continue to be A&M's starting quarterback after stepping in for an injured King against the Buffaloes.

"I feel like we've still got a great quarterback in Zach Calzada and feel very comfortable with him doing things, especially after watching him and the character he grew up with in that football game to come back and make the plays he had to make at the end of that game for us to have a chance to win," Fisher said. "Very proud of him and the guys around him."

