Texas A&M pitchers Dustin Saenz, Bryce Miller taken back-to-back in MLB draft

Texas A&M pitchers Dustin Saenz and Bryce Miller were taken on back-to-back picks in the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Monday.

Saenz was selected 113th overall by the Washington Nationals. His pick value is worth $512,400. Last season, Saenz went 6-6 with a 4.27 ERA as the Aggies' Friday night starter. He led the team in innings pitched (84.1) and strikeouts (104).

Miller was taken 114th overall by the Seattle Mariners. His pick value is also worth $512,400. In 2021, Miller went 3-2 with a 1.50 ERA, spending time as a starter and a reliever for the Aggies.

Two A&M commits have been taken in the MLB draft on Monday.

Incoming freshman infielder Izaac Pacheco, from Friendswood High School, was taken in the second round (39th overall) by the Detroit Tigers. His pick value is $1.91 million.

Logan Henderson, a transfer pitcher from McLennan Community College, was taken in the fourth round (116th overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers.