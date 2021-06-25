 Skip to main content
Texas A&M lands commitment from 2023 QB Eli Holstein
Texas A&M lands commitment from 2023 QB Eli Holstein

Texas A&M landed a commitment from 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein of Zachary, La. on Friday.

Holstein (6-3, 212) is a four-star prospect and the No. 7 ranked player in the state of Louisiana in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

“I want to thank God for putting me in this situation. He has blessed me with this opportunity and the people around me supporting me. I have enjoyed the recruiting process but at the same time I am relieved it has come to an end so I can focus on winning a State Championship with my Bronco teammates. With that being said I would like to announce that I am committed to Texas A&M,” Holstein wrote in a Twitter post.

Last season, Holstein led Zachary High School, just east of Baton Rouge, to the 5A state quarterfinals in Louisiana.

Holstein is the second player to commit to A&M’s 2023 class, which is ranked No. 2 nationally according to 247Sports. He is the lone quarterback committed to A&M in that class. The Aggies have just one quarterback pledge in their 2022 class – five-star prospect Conner Weigman (Cypress Bridgeland).

