Texas A&M inviting public to record national commercial at Kyle Field
Texas A&M University is inviting Aggie fans to take part in filming a Midnight Yell reenactment at Kyle Field for a commercial that will be aired during Aggie football games this fall.

The July 30 event is free to attend, and the first 1,000 people will receive a free T-shirt.

Attendees will begin entering through the stadium's northeast entrance at 7 p.m., and filming is expected to begin at sundown. Participants must be 18 years old or be with a parent or guardian.

"No other university can draw thousands of fans at midnight before Gameday like Texas A&M has done for nearly a century," said Shane Hinckley, vice president of brand development at Texas A&M, in a release. "It's one of our most powerful and unique traditions. We're excited to have it featured in our national commercial aired during Southeastern Conference (SEC) and non-conference games."

