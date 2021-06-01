Texas A&M hires Steve Roccaforte as assistant men's basketball coach

Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams has hired Steve Roccaforte as an assistant, the program announced Tuesday.
Roccaforte comes from East Carolina where he was an associate head coach for three seasons. He worked under Williams for four seasons at Virginia Tech.
“Coach Roc is an important addition to our program,” Williams said in a release. “He is a tireless and effective recruiter, and as a native Texan, has strong basketball relationships across our state. He brings high energy and loves to teach the game. As a former head coach with more than 30 years of Division 1 experience, he knows the formula to help develop players on and off the floor, and understands what it takes to win. He has been on our staff before, so he understands our culture, and will have immediate traction with our staff and student-athletes.”
Roccaforte helped land top-20 recruiting classes at seven schools, including the nation's No. 1 class at Memphis in 2001 under John Cailpari.