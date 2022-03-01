Texas A&M handball team wins title, earns two runner-up finishes at national tournament

The Texas A&M handball team won a title and earned a pair of runner-up finishes at the 69th United States Handball Association’s Collegiate Handball Championships in Springfield, Missouri, last weekend.

A&M won the Combined A Division with Utah State finishing second. The Aggies were second in the Women’s A Division to Utah State and second in the Men’s B Division to Angelo State.

Aggie senior Phillip Barrett won the Men’s B2 individual title by defeating Pacific’s Evan Downing 15-21, 21-8, 11-2. A&M freshman William Henry IV was the runner-up in the Men’s B3 Division, falling in the title match to Angelo State’s Jacob O’Dell 21-15, 21-2.

Sophomores Ethan Fritzsche, Hayden Gee, Rebekah Hailey and Faith Kucera and freshman Andrew Applewhite also competed for A&M. All the players were newcomers to the sport this season for head coach Jack Gressett and assistant Don Johnson.