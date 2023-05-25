Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Based on comments made by Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle throughout the season, freshman pitcher Justin Lamkin has carried the weight of being the future of the program’s rotation.

Thursday, as the Aggies faced elimination from the Southeastern Conference tournament, Lamkin appeared unburdened by anything in a one-hit, 5-0 victory over 18th-ranked South Carolina at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

A&M (34-24) thanks to that solid pitching, advances to play the LSU-Arkansas loser at 3 p.m. Friday.

Lamkin threw a career-high seven innings and matched Tuesday’s eight-inning one-hitter by Troy Wansing against Tennessee. Lamkin walked three and struck out nine, tying his career high set May 2 against Tarleton.

“I just felt really confident in all three of my pitches and everything was working, filling up the zone, and the team made great plays behind me,” Lamkin said.

Schlossnagle knew his pitcher was ready when Lamkin beat his coach to breakfast.

“He’s a great strike-thrower for us and has a great future, building this program around guys like him,” Schlossnagle said.

Lamkin (3-3) took on a starting role in early March as a midweek rotation piece, but worked his way into the weekend rotation by the second series of SEC play. Thursday marked Lamkin’s first scoreless outing against an SEC opponent. Lamkin said his quick evolution simply came from gaining collegiate experience.

“[It's] just being smarter, growing as a pitcher watching games, pitching in games, learning from previous outings and just going from there,” Lamkin said.

The Corpus Christi native had a no-hitter through four innings, but allowed a leadoff infield hit to fellow freshman Will Tippett in the fifth. Two days prior, Wansing saw a perfect-game bid end with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but teamed up with reliever Evan Aschenbeck for A&M’s first one-hitter since 2019.

“Lamkin and [Shane] Sdao, I think, are just guys that have pitched enough — we’ve had to use them so much because of our situation — that now they have some confidence,” Schlossnagle said. “They’re not afraid to throw the ball in the strike zone, which is scary to do in this league. I get it. I get it, with some of the guys you’re facing and the talent.”

Offensively, a pair of RBI extra-base hits from junior third baseman Trevor Werner and senior second baseman Austin Bost were more than enough cushion.

In the hitting graveyard of the Hoover Met, Werner crushed a pitch to right center in the third, only to see Gamecock center Fiedler Evan Stone sprint under it on the warning track. The ball fell into the webbing of his glove, but full-speed impact into the wall knocked the ball loose and allowed Werner to reach third, scoring Hunter Haas. Werner finished the day 3 for 4 at the plate as A&M had seven hit.

“I thought it was gone. I thought it was out for sure,” Werner said. “I thought I had one out yesterday, too. We just came from Mississippi State and the ball is flying there and balls you feel like you touch [stay in]. I thought the guy caught it at first, but kept running and he almost made a really good play, but got a good pitch and put a good swing on it and let it go.”

Bost’s RBI double down the third-base line kicked off a three-run fourth inning. Senior Minnich followed with an RBI ground out, followed by a sacrifice fly from freshman catcher Max Kaufer. Senior center fielder Jordan Thompson rounded out the Aggie offense with a sacrifice fly of his own in the bottom of the fifth.

Gamecock starter Jack Mahoney (6-3) was saddled with the loss. A&M senior reliever Matt Dillard earned his second save in 1 1/3 innings of work, replacing sophomore Chris Cortez who walked the bases loaded.

“I tip our hat to Texas A&M and Schloss,” South Carolina coach Mark Kingston said. “I think what they’ve done this week now solidifies them going to the NCAA tournament and I know they had some concerns about that. I think they’ve earned their way in pretty comfortably at this point, so want to tip my cap to them.”

A&M didn't play South Carolina (39-19) in the regular season.

Should the Aggies win Friday, they move into the tournament semifinals on Saturday as the bracket shifts back to single elimination.

A&M fell to Arkansas on Wednesday on an 11th-inning, walk-off home run. LSU swept the Aggies in the conference opening series at Blue Bell Park this year.

Junior left-hander Will Johnston will get the nod for the Aggies in Friday’s game, coming off two of three starts where he allowed one run. Johnston moved from closer to the starting rotation for the final game of the Aggie’s trip to Arkansas in late April and has collected four starts this season.

“This one will be one in which he didn’t have to pitch out of the bullpen like a day and a half ahead of that time. So, if we can get a good one out of him tomorrow, regardless of who we play, then I like our chances.”

• Alabama 7, Auburn 4: Tommy Seidl and Caden Rose each had three hits, Garrett McMillan struck out eight in a six-inning start and Alabama beat Auburn. Ninth-seeded Alabama (40-18) advances to the fourth round of the tournament for the third straight season, eliminating Auburn (34-21-1). Alabama collected 14 hits — from eight different players — and went 4 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Seidl opened the scoring with a one-out homer in the first inning and he added an RBI single in a three-run fourth. The Tigers had the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth before Cooper McMurray popped up to left.

• Kansas State 6, Texas 0: ARLINGTON — Ty Ruhl and Tyson Neighbors combined for a two-hitter and Kansas State eliminated top-seeded Texas 6-0 in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas State (34-23) played another elimination game later Friday. Texas (38-20) was the first team eliminated from the tournament, probably costing them a chance to be one of the 16 hosts for the NCAA tournament. Dom Hughes went 3 for 4, including an RBI single in the first inning to give Kansas State a 1-0 lead that would hold until a five-run seventh. Kansas State chased starter Lebarron Johnson after leading off the seventh with a single. The Wildcats scored five runs with the bases loaded — two on walks. Nick Goodwin hit his two-run double off the third Texas pitcher of the inning.