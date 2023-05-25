Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Based on comments made by Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle throughout the season, freshman pitcher Justin Lamkin has carried the weight of being the future of A&M’s rotation.

Thursday, as the Aggies faced elimination from the Southeastern Conference tournament, Lamkin appeared unburdened by anything in a one-hit, 5-0 victory over 18th-ranked South Carolina at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

A&M (34-24) advances to play the LSU-Arkansas loser at 3 p.m. Friday, thanks to solid pitching.

Lamkin threw a career-high seven innings and matched Tuesday starter Troy Wansing in holding an opponent to one hit in the tournament. Lamkin walked three and struck out nine, tying his career high set May 2 against Tarleton.

“I just felt really confident in all three of my pitches and everything was working, filling up the zone, and the team made great plays behind me,” Lamkin said.

Schlossnagle said he knew Lamkin was ready to go when he discovered the freshman had beat him downstairs at the hotel for breakfast.

“He’s a great strike thrower for us and has a great future, building this program around guys like him,” Schlossnagle said.

Lamkin (3-3) first took on a starting role in early March as a midweek rotation piece, but worked his way into the weekend rotation by the second series of SEC play. Thursday marked his first scoreless outing against an SEC opponent this season. He said his quick evolution simply came from gaining experience at the college level.

“[It's] just being smarter, growing as a pitcher watching games, pitching in games, learning from previous outings and just going from there,” Lamkin said.

The Corpus Christi native carried a no-hitter through four innings, allowing a single to fellow freshman Will Tippett. Two days prior, Wansing saw a perfect game bid ended with one out in the bottom of the sixth but finished with A&M’s first one-hitter since 2019.

“Lamkin and [Shane] Sdao, I think, are just guys that have pitched enough — we’ve had to use them so much because of our situation — that now they have some confidence,” Schlossnagle said. “They’re not afraid to throw the ball in the strike zone, which is scary to do in this league. I get it. I get it, with some of the guys you’re facing and the talent.”

Offensively, a pair of RBI extra-base hits from third baseman Trevor Werner and second baseman Austin Bost were more than enough cushion.

In the hitting graveyard of the Hoover Met, Werner crushed a pitch to right center in the third, only to see Gamecock center Fiedler Evan Stone sprint under it on the warning track. The ball fell into the webbing of his glove, but full-speed impact into the wall knocked the ball loose and allowed Werner to reach third, scoring Hunter Haas.

Werner finished the day 3 for 4 at the plate.

“I thought it was gone. I thought it was out for sure,” Werner said. “I thought I had one out yesterday, too. We just came from Mississippi State and the ball is flying there and balls you feel like you touch [stay in]. I thought the guy caught it at first, but kept running and he almost made a really good play, but got a good pitch and put a good swing on it and let it go.”

Bost’s RBI double down the third-base line kicked off a three-run fourth inning. Brett Minnich followed with an RBI ground out, followed by a sacrifice fly from catcher Max Kaufer.

Center fielder Jordan Thompson rounded out the Aggie offense with a sacrifice fly of his own in the bottom of the fifth.

Gamecock starter Jack Mahoney (6-3) was saddled with the loss. A&M reliever Matt Dillard earned his second save in 1 1/3 innings of work. A&M didn't play South Carolina (39-19) in the regular season.

Should the Aggies win Friday, they move into the tournament semifinals on Saturday as the bracket shifts back to single elimination.

A&M fell to Arkansas on Wednesday on an 11th-inning, walk-off home run. LSU swept the Aggies in the conference opening series at Blue Bell Park this year.

Junior left-hander Will Johnston will get the nod for the Aggies in Friday’s game, coming off two of three starts where he allowed one run. Johnston moved from closer to the starting rotation for the final game of the Aggie’s trip to Arkansas in late April and has collected four starts this season.

“This one will be one in which he didn’t have to pitch out of the bullpen like a day and a half ahead of that time. So, if we can get a good one out of him tomorrow, regardless of who we play, then I like our chances.”