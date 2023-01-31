Texas A&M signee Micah Tease, out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., discussed his decision to pick the Aggies with The Eagle sister paper, the Tulsa World. While talking to the World's Patrick Prince, Tease discusses his decision to de-commit from Arkansas and flip to the Aggies, the pitch head coach Jimbo Fisher made him and what he expects in his first season in Aggieland.
Texas A&M football signee Micah Tease discusses choosing Aggies on OK Preps Extra podcast
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford hit a tape-measure home run in a meet-and-greet function with fans Saturday at Davis Diamond.
While Buzz Williams was working through a shooting drill with another player, a seemingly inconsequential statement from senior guard Tyrece R…
As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team limped through its Southeastern Conference matchup with Vanderbilt on Saturday, an exasperated stud…
While the Texas A&M men’s basketball team squares off in its next Southeastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Vanderbilt…
AUBURN, Ala. — A 28-7 run to close out the first half was enough to help the Texas A&M men’s basketball team end No. 15 Auburn’s home winn…
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is not expected to play baseball for the Aggies this spring, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed Tuesday.
Duke officially named Tyler Santucci as its defensive coordinator Tuesday.
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is on a collision course at the end of the season with some of the Southeastern Conference’s top talen…
In a span of four days last summer, Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer experienced the extremes in the spectrum of emotions.
With the Texas A&M men’s basketball team leading Florida by two and less than two minutes remaining last Wednesday at Reed Arena, freshman…