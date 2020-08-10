Texas A&M football players join social media movement for a fall season

As conversation swirled throughout the weekend on the potential cancellation of fall Division I athletics, football players took to Twitter to voice their desire to play through the COVID-19 pandemic, including several from Texas A&M.
Late Saturday, several Penn State players began tweeting with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay, in response to Sports Illustrated reports that the Big Ten was moving to cancel its fall sports slate. Reports from the outlet progressed Sunday into a meeting with all Power 5 commissioners about a unified cancellation among the college athletic power brokers.
As of Sunday evening, A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal, running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive back Leon O’Neal, wide receiver Dylan Wright, running back Earnest Crownover, cornerback Jaylon Jones and linebacker Anthony Hines III all issued pleas that contained the hashtag. It was the top trending topic on Twitter at the close of the weekend.
“No, we won’t sign waivers. But yes, #WeWantToPlay. & Yes we want a well formulated plan along with the necessary funding to keep us safe while playing in this pandemic!” Hines tweeted.
I was really looking foward to this year! #WeWantToPlay— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) August 10, 2020
No, we won’t sign waivers . But Yes, #WeWantToPlay . & Yes we want a well formulated plan along with the necessary funding to keep us safe while playing in this pandemic !— Anthony Hines III (@TheAntHines_Era) August 10, 2020
#WeWantToPlay #Gigem 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/XOemB0jIwp— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) August 10, 2020
👍🏾🔥 #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/PX95n5cUk0— Earnest Crownover III (@ECrownover24) August 10, 2020
Worked to hard for this 🤦🏿#LetUsPlay— Dman‼️‼️ (@dmantherealest1) August 10, 2020
Canceling the CFB SEASON could be really damaging to a lot of kids who don’t have the focused to stay committed an entire year without ball. #WeWantToPlay— Fred Spiller (@fred_spiller) August 10, 2020
Late Sunday, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been a catalyst for player dialog, tweeted a graphic stating players from all Power 5 conferences had organized to offer a list of guidelines for returning to play, including the formation of a college football players association.
“We all want to play football this season," is how the graphic begins.
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/jvQhE7noGB— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 10, 2020
In a tweet issued by Clemson’s Darien Rencher, the running back said that student-athlete representatives from every Power 5 conference, including the Southeastern Conference, met on a Zoom call to decide the guidelines listed in the graphic.
@Trevorlawrencee & I got together with representatives from every Power 5 conference via Zoom Call and this is what we decided upon Pac 12 movement and #BigTenUnited were in collaboration with us. All together — a step toward one collective voice— 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) August 10, 2020
The graphic also asks for universal mandated health and safety protocols and eligibility for players who decide to opt out of the season.
“Our conference has more than enough money to protect us players,” O’Neal tweeted earlier Sunday.
Our conference has more than enough money to protect us players #WEWANTTOPLAY— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) August 10, 2020
Truth is we are more at risk not playing ball— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) August 10, 2020
Leal tweeted the graphic, including the #WeWantToPlay hashtag.
Reports of the Big Ten’s possible cancellation of fall sports surfaced after the Mid-American Conference announced that it would postpone all fall sports until the spring. The Mid-American was the first FBS conference to make such a decision.
“This is our time and nothing can stand in the way,” Leal tweeted.
This is our time and nothing can stand in the way.— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) August 10, 2020
The Eagle's Alex Miller contributed to this report.
