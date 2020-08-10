You are the owner of this article.
Texas A&M football players join social media movement for a fall season
20191227 TEXAS BOWL SPORTS MM 09

Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III celebrates a stop by the Aggie defense.

 Michael Miller

As conversation swirled throughout the weekend on the potential cancellation of fall Division I athletics, football players took to Twitter to voice their desire to play through the COVID-19 pandemic, including several from Texas A&M.

Late Saturday, several Penn State players began tweeting with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay, in response to Sports Illustrated reports that the Big Ten was moving to cancel its fall sports slate. Reports from the outlet progressed Sunday into a meeting with all Power 5 commissioners about a unified cancellation among the college athletic power brokers. 

As of Sunday evening, A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal, running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive back Leon O’Neal, wide receiver Dylan Wright, running back Earnest Crownover, cornerback Jaylon Jones and linebacker Anthony Hines III all issued pleas that contained the hashtag. It was the top trending topic on Twitter at the close of the weekend. 

“No, we won’t sign waivers. But yes, #WeWantToPlay. & Yes we want a well formulated plan along with the necessary funding to keep us safe while playing in this pandemic!” Hines tweeted.

Late Sunday, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been a catalyst for player dialog, tweeted a graphic stating players from all Power 5 conferences had organized to offer a list of guidelines for returning to play, including the formation of a college football players association.

“We all want to play football this season," is how the graphic begins.

In a tweet issued by Clemson’s Darien Rencher, the running back said that student-athlete representatives from every Power 5 conference, including the Southeastern Conference, met on a Zoom call to decide the guidelines listed in the graphic.

The graphic also asks for universal mandated health and safety protocols and eligibility for players who decide to opt out of the season. 

“Our conference has more than enough money to protect us players,” O’Neal tweeted earlier Sunday.

Leal tweeted the graphic, including the #WeWantToPlay hashtag.

Reports of the Big Ten’s possible cancellation of fall sports surfaced after the Mid-American Conference announced that it would postpone all fall sports until the spring. The Mid-American was the first FBS conference to make such a decision. 

“This is our time and nothing can stand in the way,” Leal tweeted.

 

The Eagle's Alex Miller contributed to this report. 

