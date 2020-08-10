Texas A&M football players join social media movement for a fall season

As conversation swirled throughout the weekend on the potential cancellation of fall Division I athletics, football players took to Twitter to voice their desire to play through the COVID-19 pandemic, including several from Texas A&M.

Late Saturday, several Penn State players began tweeting with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay, in response to Sports Illustrated reports that the Big Ten was moving to cancel its fall sports slate. Reports from the outlet progressed Sunday into a meeting with all Power 5 commissioners about a unified cancellation among the college athletic power brokers.

As of Sunday evening, A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal, running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive back Leon O’Neal, wide receiver Dylan Wright, running back Earnest Crownover, cornerback Jaylon Jones and linebacker Anthony Hines III all issued pleas that contained the hashtag. It was the top trending topic on Twitter at the close of the weekend.

“No, we won’t sign waivers. But yes, #WeWantToPlay. & Yes we want a well formulated plan along with the necessary funding to keep us safe while playing in this pandemic!” Hines tweeted.