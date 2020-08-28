Texas A&M football cancels Friday practice to participate in march through campus

During the meeting in front of the fenced-off Ross statue, Ausbon said Friday’s march was more than a demonstration but a safe space to talk. Several other athletes took to the center of the circle to speak during the approximately 20-minute gathering.

“We’re all observing things and we all want equality for everybody,” Fisher said Thursday during a Zoom press conference. “That’s what this world is, when this world is, when everybody is looked at equally and treated equally and treated fairly. That’s what we all want for ourselves, our players, for our children, for everybody in this world. That’s the thing this fight is for, and they’ve got to continue that fight, and we’ve got to continue that fight.”

Mond, Ausbon and other A&M athletes had previously participated in protests next to the Ross statue, which has become a point of contention between persons of color on A&M’s campus and Aggie traditionalists. Ross was a Confederate general and a governor of Texas who is lauded for saving a financially unstable A&M university in the late 1800s. To those protesting for the removal of the statue, Ross represents slavery and the killing of Native Americans while he served as a Texas Ranger.